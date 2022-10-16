Joe Noteboom carted to locker room, doubtful to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Rams’ offensive line has already ben decimated by injuries, with the three interior line spots currently filled by reserves.

But Los Angeles’ bad situation just got worse early in Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury after the Rams were stuffed for no gain on third-and-1. Los Angeles announced Noteboom is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Alaric Johnson, who began the game at right guard, moved over to left tackle to replace Noteboom. Oday Aboushi came in to play right guard.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is now the only regular starter remaining on Los Angeles’ offensive line.

The Panthers lead 3-0 on Eddy Piñeiro’s 42-yard field goal that capped Carolina’s opening drive.