Josh Allen outduels Patrick Mahomes as Bills top Chiefs

Getty Images

In the latest installment of the great Bills-Chiefs rivalry, it was Josh Allen who came out on top, and Patrick Mahomes who sealed his team’s fate with a surprising interception.

Allen engineered an incredible drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining. That gave the Bills the 24-20 winning score, but the game wasn’t over just yet.

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense still had a chance to drive down the field and score, and the Bills know all too well that Mahomes is more than capable of doing that. Instead, Mahomes threw into coverage and Taron Johnson made a leaping interception to seal the win for the Bills.

Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, one sack and 32 rushing yards. His favorite receiver was Stefon Diggs, who had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was not as good, completing 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, three sacks and 21 rushing yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster had his biggest game as a Chief, with five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills are now 5-1 and the overwhelming favorite to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs fall to 4-2, and while they’re still the favorites to win the AFC West, a playoff rematch between the two teams will likely be in Buffalo.