Josh Allen outduels Patrick Mahomes as Bills top Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

In the latest installment of the great Bills-Chiefs rivalry, it was Josh Allen who came out on top, and Patrick Mahomes who sealed his team’s fate with a surprising interception.

Allen engineered an incredible drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining. That gave the Bills the 24-20 winning score, but the game wasn’t over just yet.

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense still had a chance to drive down the field and score, and the Bills know all too well that Mahomes is more than capable of doing that. Instead, Mahomes threw into coverage and Taron Johnson made a leaping interception to seal the win for the Bills.

Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, one sack and 32 rushing yards. His favorite receiver was Stefon Diggs, who had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was not as good, completing 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, three sacks and 21 rushing yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster had his biggest game as a Chief, with five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills are now 5-1 and the overwhelming favorite to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs fall to 4-2, and while they’re still the favorites to win the AFC West, a playoff rematch between the two teams will likely be in Buffalo.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Josh Allen outduels Patrick Mahomes as Bills top Chiefs

  1. Vin Miller was a brilliant acquisition. Didn’t our resident expert tell us he was washed up?

  2. nhpats2011 says:
    October 16, 2022 at 7:36 pm
    Vin Miller was a brilliant acquisition. Didn’t our resident expert tell us he was washed up?

    —————————

    By “resident expert” I’m sure you mean “the useless troll that should have been banned many months ago”.

    By the way, good game by Buffalo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.