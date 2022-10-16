JuJu Smith-Schuster scores his first touchdown as a Chief

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made his biggest play as a Chief at a big time.

In today’s big game against the Bills, Smith-Schuster got the Chiefs on the board with a 42-yard catch and run for a touchdown. It was his first touchdown as a Chief.

It was also the first touchdown of what has been a surprisingly low-scoring game. The Chiefs now lead 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

Smith-Schuster is the Chiefs’ leading receiver today with three catches for 59 yards, and his 42-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown the Bills’ defense has given up this season.