Justin Pugh questionable to return; Cards and Seahawks tied 3-3

The Cardinals scored their first points in the first quarter of the season, but they couldn’t hold onto an early 3-0 lead over the Seahawks.

Ken Walker had a couple of long runs to move the Seahawks into the red zone before a Cameron Thomas sack of Geno Smith forced the Seahawks to settle for a field goal. The Cardinals followed that kick with another long drive, but they opted not to kick a field goal on fourth down from the Seattle 20-yard-line and the drive ended on a Kyler Murray incompletion.

The Cardinals saw left guard Justin Pugh leave on the play before that incompletion. He is dealing with a knee injury and his return is called questionable.

Murray has run four times for 49 yards and he’s 6-of-10 for 52 yards. Walker has 52 rushing yards to lead the Seattle offense.