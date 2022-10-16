Kendrick Bourne questionable to return with toe injury

Getty Images

The Patriots may have to play without one of their key offensive players for the rest of the game.

New England announced Bourne is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against Cleveland with a toe injury.

It’s currently unclear when in the first half Bourne suffered the injury. He has a 17-yard reception on one target. That catch came early in the first quarter.

Bourne entered Sunday fourth on the team with 139 receiving yards on 10 catches.

The Browns also have an injury concern, as guard Wyatt Teller is questionable to return with a calf injury. Hjalte Froholdt has come into the game to replace Teller, who is still on the sideline according to multiple reporters.

Cleveland and New England are tied at 3-3 midway through the second quarter.