Kenny Pickett in training room, Mitch Trubisky replaces him

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took a big hit with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Mitch Trubisky has replaced him.

Pickett completed a 27-yard pass to Diontae Johnson, a play negated by a holding penalty on Kevin Dotson. But Devin White hit Pickett as he was throwing, and Pickett’s helmet appeared to bounce off the ground.

Pickett immediately left the game.

He went to the blue medical tent briefly before leaving for the training room for further medical evaluation.

Pickett is 11-of-18 for 67 yards and has thrown his first career touchdown.

The Steelers lead the Bucs 13-12 as Tampa Bay has gone 0-for-3 in the red zone with three field goals on those drives.

