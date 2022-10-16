Kenny Pickett ruled out with a concussion

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have ruled out rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett with a concussion.

Pickett’s helmet bounced off the ground after he was hit by Devin White with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. He immediately left the game.

Pickett initially was evaluated in the sideline medical tent before walking to the training room for further evaluation.

He went 11-of-18 for 67 yards and threw his first career touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky has replaced him and is 11-of-18 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate also won’t return today after being placed on a backboard and leaving on a stretcher. Brate took a shot to the head and neck on 6-yard catch.

The Steelers lead the Bucs 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

1 responses to “Kenny Pickett ruled out with a concussion

  1. Bad strategy by the Bucs. Knock out the rookie QB so that Tomlin will be forced to replace him with someone better.

