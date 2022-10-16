Kenny Pickett’s first career touchdown pass gives Steelers an early lead over Bucs

Getty Images

Rookie Kenny Pickett led the Steelers right down the field after the Bucs gained only 1 yard on three plays to open the game.

The Steelers took over at their own 34 and went 66 yards in 11 plays.

The Bucs had the Steelers stopped on third-and-six at the Tampa Bay 35, but Devin White shoved Pickett to the ground after he had thrown incomplete. The 15-yard penalty gave the Steelers a first down and new life.

Pickett ran for 10 yards on third-and-11 at the Tampa Bay 21, and Jaylen Warren converted the fourth-and-one.

Najee Harris caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Pickett for the first score of the day in Pittsburgh. It was Pickett’s first career touchdown pass, giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

Pickett went 5-for-5 for 37 yards on the first possession.