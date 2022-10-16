Kyle Pitts is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers will be missing some pieces when they take the field in Atlanta on Sunday, but the Falcons are set to have a key member of their offense back on the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is expected to play. Pitts sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.

Pitts returned to practice this week and we’ll see if his return to the lineup leads to a return to productivity. Pitts has caught just 10 passes for 150 yards so far this season.

The 49ers will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, and left tackle Trent Williams on Sunday. Defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable with a groin injury.