Listed as questionable, it’s “highly unlikely” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones plays today

Three weeks to the day after suffering a high-ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains unable to return to action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s “highly unlikely” Jones will play against the Browns. Jones was officially listed as questionable, and he made the trip to Cleveland. He has not yet been downgraded by the team to doubtful or out.

That means rookie Bailey Zappe, who won his first NFL start last week against the Lions, will get a second one today. The real question — one that coach Bill Belichick consistently has ignored — is whether Jones will immediately resume his role as the starter once Jones is fully healthy.

At least twice this week, Belichick was asked that question. On neither occasion did he say, “Mac is the starter” or anything remotely like that.

Belichick’s failure to publicly dismiss any suggestion that Zappe could supplant Jones meshes with some of the uncharacteristic rumblings surrounding the relationship between Jones and the Patriots. There’s chatter that Jones isn’t thrilled with the situation there, starting with Belichick’s failure/refusal to replace skilled and experienced offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with another skilled and experience designer and caller of plays. Instead, Joe Judge (a former special-teams coach before becoming head coach of the Giants) is in charge of the quarterbacks, and Matt Patricia (a defensive coordinator before becoming head coach of the Lions) is in charge of the offense. There’s a belief that Jones isn’t thrilled with that arrangement.

There’s also talk that Judge has become an advocate for Zappe. That would help explain Belichick’s reluctance to proclaim that Jones will still be the starter when he’s healthy.

Where it ends likely depends in large part on what Zappe does with his opportunity to play. The Patriots surely won’t turn the page from Jones to Zappe if Zappe can’t deliver. But it’s definitely something to monitor as Jones gets healthier.

While it’s a far cry from the Bledsoe-Brady transition of 21 years ago, an injured starting quarterback for the Patriots could be in the process of being supplanted by his understudy.