Marcus Mariota puts Falcons up 21-14 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons saw a 14-point lead disappear in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but they found their way back to the lead before the first half came to an end.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for a three-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the second quarter and the Falcons took a 21-14 lead into the break as a result.

Mariota has 31 rushing yards and is also 8-of-8 for 97 yards through the air. One of those passes was a touchdown to tight end MyCole Pruitt to open the scoring and the Falcons defense also put points on the board after recovering a fumble by 49ers running back Jeff Wilson.

Those two touchdowns put the Falcons up 14-0, but the 49ers rallied back on a pair of touchdown passes from Jimmy Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk. Garoppolo is 12-of-15 for 122 yards and an interception on a deep heave on the final play of the first half, but the 49ers have not had much success running the ball to this point in the contest.