Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers’ thumb was hurting, he battled through it

The Packers have a two-game losing streak after being throttled by the Jets at home on Sunday and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has more trouble with his right thumb.

Rodgers hurt his thumb while being sacked on the final play of a Week Five loss to the Giants and he did not practice on Wednesday to manage the injury. He returned for the final two practices of the week and didn’t wear any tape on the thumb Sunday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the injury was bothering the quarterback.

“He battled through it, he was hurting,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

Rodgers was 26-of-41 for 246 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with the Packers down 27-10 late in the fourth. He was also sacked four times and was credited with a lost fumble on a botched handoff to AJ Dillon.