Matt Ryan’s late heroics lift Colts over Jaguars

Getty Images

Don’t write off Matt Ryan just yet.

Ryan, the aging Colts quarterback who has struggled for much of this season, turned in a big performance today against the Colts, throwing a dramatic 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds remaining to lift Indianapolis to a 34-27 win over Jacksonville.

Ryan completed 42 of 58 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. It was easily his best game as a Colt.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had efficient numbers but struggled at times. He completed 19 of 21 passes, but for only 162 yards, with one touchdown, no interception and four sacks. Lawrence is continuing to struggle to avoid sacks, and that’s a problem for the Jaguars.

In what’s looking like a competitive AFC South race, this win was a big one for Indianapolis. It moves them to 3-2-1 and gives them a win over a division rival that has had their number recently. The Jaguars fall to 2-4.