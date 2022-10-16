NFL Week 6 early inactives: Nick Bosa out for 49ers

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa missed a couple of days of practice this week because of a groin injury, but he was able to return to the field as a limited participant on Friday. That created some hope he’d play this weekend and it led to the team giving him a questionable designation for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Bosa will not be in the lineup, however. The team included him on their list of inactive players on Sunday morning. The 49ers will also be missing Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, who went on injured reserve Saturday, up front against the Falcons.

49ers at Falcons

49ers: DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Danny Gray

Falcons: LB Mykal Walker, S Erik Harris, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Jared Bernhardt, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Ade Ogundeji

Bengals at Saints

Bengals: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, RB Trayveon Williams, OL D’Ante Smith, OL Jackson Carman

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Chris Olave, CB Marshon Lattimore, OL Calvin Throckmorton, DE Payton Turner, TE Nick Vannett

Jets at Packers

Jets: QB Mike White, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Tony Adams, OL Mike Remmers, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall, DE Jermaine Johnson

Packers: WR Christian Watson, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Jonathan Ford

Ravens at Giants

Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman, G Ben Cleveland, LB Justin Houston, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Justice Hill

Giants: S Jason Pinnock, LB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Cor’Dale Flott

Patriots at Browns

Patriots: QB Mac Jones, WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jonathan Jones, RB Damien Harris, LB Josh Uche, DT Lawrence Guy, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, RB Demetric Felton Jr., T Joe Haeg, G Drew Forbes, T Chris Hubbard, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: WR Marvin Jones Jr., RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Colts: QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, RB Nyheim Hines, DT Eric Johnson, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye, RB Jonathan Taylor

Buccaneers at Steelers

Buccaneers: S Mike Edwards, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, TE Kyle Rudolph, S Logan Ryan, QB Kyle Trask

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Cam Sutton, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Levi Wallace, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, G Kendrick Green, TE Pat Freiermuth

Vikings at Dolphins

Vikings: S Theo Jackson, OL Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga, LB D.J. Wonnum

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Durham Smythe, T Terron Armstead, DL John Jenkins, CB Kader Kohou