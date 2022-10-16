Nik Needham carted off with an ankle injury, ruled out

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham was carted off the field after tackling Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.

Needham rolled his right ankle as both players went to the ground after Thielen’s reception for 14 yards in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed his lower leg after landing.

Needham could put no weight on his right ankle as he was loaded onto the cart, and the Dolphins immediately ruled him out of a return today.

Coach Mike McDaniel and many of his teammates surrounded Needham to wish him well.

Needham had a team-leading three tackles Sunday before leaving.

Keion Crossen now is playing cornerback opposite Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins already were without cornerback Kader Kohou and Byron Jones has yet to play this season.

The Vikings took advantage as Irv Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to give them a 7-3 lead. It marks the 36th consecutive game Cousins has thrown a touchdown pass.