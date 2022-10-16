Report: Jameis Winston to be active as Saints backup QB Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints are starting Andy Dalton at quarterback again on Sunday, but it looks like Jameis Winston will also be in uniform at the Superdome.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston will be active as the team’s backup quarterback against the Bengals. He is only expected to play in an emergency as he continues to make his way back from a back injury,

Jake Luton had been serving as the No. 2 quarterback, but the Saints waived him on Saturday as they made room to sign multiple wide receivers off of the practice squad.

The Saints will also have Taysom Hill in the lineup on Sunday. Hill is listed as a tight end, but has started games at quarterback during his time in New Orleans and his presence allowed them to move on from Luton without leaving themselves without options behind Dalton.