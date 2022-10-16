Report: Nik Needham tore Achilles, ending his season

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham was carted off the field Sunday with what appeared to be a serious injury. Unfortunately, it was.

Needham tore his Achilles, ending his season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Needham’s right ankle rolled as it stuck in the ground while he was tackling Vikings receiver Adam Thielen in the second quarter. Needham immediately grabbed his lower leg after landing.

The Dolphins will have Keion Crossen, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel to help fill in opposite Xavien Howard until Byron Jones returns at some point.