Robbie Anderson on being sent to locker room: I was confused, honestly

Panthers interim head coach sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room during the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Rams for a non-injury-related reason.

Wilks did not elaborate much in his postgame press conference, telling reporters in Los Angeles that it was a “sideline-type situation.”

“I felt like I wanted to try to get him in at the moment. And that’s something that we’ll discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said.

When asked about Anderson’s demeanor during the week, Wilks said all players were “all-in.” Anderson’s former college coach and now former pro coach Matt Rhule was fired on Monday.

“Well, I’ll say this, no one is bigger than the team,” Wilks said. “And I’m not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual. We can talk about the game, we can talk about situations within the game, we can talk about the things we’re moving forward. But I’m not putting a lot of energy into one individual.”

Anderson was spotted by the FOX broadcast getting into it with receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of Sunday’s contest, which was likely a factor in Anderson getting sent to the locker room.

Anderson also spoke to reporters at the podium after the game, saying in part that he was upset about being removed from the game on third down.

“I don’t think I should be OK with that, you know what I’m saying? … It’s the money down, why am I being taken out? And that’s that,” Anderson said.

Anderson added, “I was confused, honestly,” about being sent to the locker room.

“I want to be in the game. I’ve never been told in X amount of years to get out the game in the fourth quarter. So I was honestly confused and upset by it — as I should be,” he said. “I don’t see anybody that’s a true competitor, that knows the value they bring, and has true passion toward the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do anything wrong.”

With the latest loss, the Panthers are now 1-5 on the season. They are reportedly willing to shop some of their players on the trade market after firing Rhule. After what happened Sunday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Anderson in another uniform soon.