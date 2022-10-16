Robbie Anderson sent to locker room mid-game

USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Anderson‘s time may be up with the Panthers.

Or more to the point, Carolina may be done with the receiver.

Anderson was sent to the locker room, apparently by interim head coach Steve Wilks during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Rams. FOX’s Laura Okmin reported that the Panthers told her that he was not sent to the locker room for an injury-related reason.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Anderson was mostly wearing a baseball hat and riding a stationary bike for much of the contest. With Carolina’s offense struggling, Anderson had not received a target in the time he was on the field.

During the first half, Anderson was spotted by FOX’s broadcast cameras having a heated discussion with receivers coach Joe Dailey.

Anderson played his college ball at Temple for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was fired on Monday. The Panthers are reportedly shopping him on the trade market.

In injury news, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown was being checked by trainers after getting up slowly. And linebacker Cory Littleton is out with a groin issue.

The Rams have a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter after Darrell Henderson‘s 2-yard touchdown run.