Rodney Hudson inactive for Cardinals

The Mariners were bounced from the playoffs on Saturday and that means the Cardinals and Seahawks will be kicking off in Seattle as originally scheduled on Sunday afternoon.

It also means that the teams have handed in their lists of inactive players 90 minutes ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Cardinals center Rodney Hudson is included on Arizona’s list.

Hudson was listed as questionable due to a knee injury and will miss his second straight game. Sean Harlow will start in his place.

Kicker Matt Prater, running back James Conner, cornerback Travon Mullen, and running back Darrel Williams were ruled out Friday. Quarterback Trace McSorley and offensive lineman Lecitus Smith are also inactive.

Cornerback Artie Burns, safety Teez Tabor, nose tackle Al Woods, wide receiver Penny Hart, and guard Gabe Jackson are inactive for Seattle.