Saints not making call on Thursday’s QB yet

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game got underway, there was a report that the Saints could stick with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback once Jameis Winston is healthy enough to play and that his outing against the Bengals would help determine if they go that route.

Dalton was 17-of-32 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the 30-26 loss to Cincinnati. Winston was active for the game as injuries left the Saints without a dedicated backup, but Taysom Hill was the only other player to throw a pass in the game.

Head coach Dennis Allen wasn’t ready to say if Dalton or Winston will be starting against the Cardinals in Week Six.

“Let’s get in the study on that and we’ll see where [Winston’s] at and then we’ll go from there,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Any call will have to come quickly. The Saints will be in Arizona on Thursday night.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Saints not making call on Thursday’s QB yet

  1. Andy Dalton has played good football. He had no recievers today. When it came to 3rd and more than 4, the Bengals blitzed and gave him no time. He made some really good throws. This will tell Saints fans (and the rest of the league) whether they are just checking out for the year. Dalton gives the Saints a better chance to win plain and simple. Bring Wi ston back and you’re giving up the year.

  2. Winston getting the start will be a clear message that the Saints have given up on the Season and the players should just phone it in!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.