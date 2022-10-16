Saints not making call on Thursday’s QB yet

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game got underway, there was a report that the Saints could stick with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback once Jameis Winston is healthy enough to play and that his outing against the Bengals would help determine if they go that route.

Dalton was 17-of-32 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the 30-26 loss to Cincinnati. Winston was active for the game as injuries left the Saints without a dedicated backup, but Taysom Hill was the only other player to throw a pass in the game.

Head coach Dennis Allen wasn’t ready to say if Dalton or Winston will be starting against the Cardinals in Week Six.

“Let’s get in the study on that and we’ll see where [Winston’s] at and then we’ll go from there,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Any call will have to come quickly. The Saints will be in Arizona on Thursday night.