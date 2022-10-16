Sam Ehlinger active, Nick Foles inactive for Colts

Getty Images

Word on Friday was that the Colts would make a change at backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and the team confirmed it 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Sam Ehlinger is active for the first time this season and will back up Matt Ryan. Nick Foles was active for the first five games of the season, but is on the inactive list this Sunday.

While there’s no indication that the Colts are planning to have Ehlinger challenge Ryan for playing time, the move suggests they’d have more hope of Ehlinger sparking the offense if Ryan were to get hurt or if the offense continues to have a hard time generating points. Ryan has turned the ball over 10 times in five games while being pressured relentlessly when he drops back to pass.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick last year and he made three regular season appearances as a rookie.