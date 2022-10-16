Seahawks defense stands tall in 19-9 win over Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Seahawks entered Sunday ranked seventh in points scored and 31st in points allowed, but it was their defense that carried them to a home win over the Cardinals.

Seattle did not allow their NFC West rivals to score an offensive touchdown during a 19-9 victory. The win lifts the Seahawks to 3-3 on the season, which leaves them even with the Rams and 49ers in the division.

They’ll head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next weekend and they’d love to bring the defensive performance they got this week. They posted six sacks of Kyler Murray and forced a pair of turnovers in the second half of the game. Murray was stripped of the ball after a nine-yard run in the third quarter and rookie safety Tariq Woolen recovered the ball. Woolen then picked Murray off late in the fourth quarter to all but ice the game.

While the Seahawks defense was the dominant unit on Sunday, the offense did get a strong game from rookie running back Ken Walker. He ran 21 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in his first start. Geno Smith was 20-of-31 for 191 yards while avoiding turnovers for the third straight week.

The Seahawks defense also kept the Cardinals from converting three fourth downs inside their 30-yard-line over the course of the game. The first two stops came when it was still a one-score game and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will likely be asked about the decision to eschew field goals that would have brought them closer.

Kingsbury will also field questions about his 2-4 team’s general offensive issues. Getting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension could help, but it’s a quick turnaround to hosting the Saints on Thursday and the team has a lot to sort out after such a dispiriting performance.

15 responses to “Seahawks defense stands tall in 19-9 win over Cardinals

  1. 1) I entirely misjudged Smith’s abilities. I still don’t think he’s a franchise QB. But I might be wrong.
    2) I wasn’t wrong about Mr. Superior Cognitive Ability. He’s not a bad QB, but he could be better if he STUDIED.

  4. That was one of the most pitiful efforts by the Cardinals today. If Kingsbury’s seat isn’t hot, it definitely should be after today.

  5. Arizona is in trouble. It’s easy enough to fire recently extended GMs and coaches. It just hurts the wallet. Newly extended QBs with $160 million guaranteed is a different beast.

  6. “Stands tall”…

    Sounds about right when you go against a QB that is so vertically challenged and cannot see the middle of the field and your defense absolutely dominates him.

    There’s really no winning for Kingsbury in Arizona with this QB.

  11. Maybe they were onto something with the homework clause….what an embarrassing franchise!

  12. The Cards just gave all three of these fools contract extensions when they didn’t need to. Coach , GM, and the little QB who likes to run all over the whole game. Those contracts are going to tie up a ton of money for a very long time Guarateed deals arent very smart. The coach had a losing record in college what made them think he was a good coach??

  14. The Cards would be a pretty good team with a franchise QB or even average QB play, really. Too bad they offered $160 million guaranteed and are saddled with Murray because they are going nowhere.

  15. Maybe it’s because he looks like a kid but Kyler Murray’s body language is a problem.

    Even on his bad throws or misreads, the dude is pouting and showing up his pass catchers.

    Seattle’s offense did not have its best day but first time I saw anything from the defense.

