Sean McVay: Joe Noteboom’s injury “might be an Achilles”

Getty Images

The Rams won on Sunday despite losing another offensive lineman.

But it sounds like Los Angeles could be dealing with another long-term injury to one of its five up front.

Via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, head coach Sean McVay said after the game that the team fears left tackle Joe Noteboom “might be an Achilles.” But tests will further confirm what the injury is on Monday — and whether Noteboom will be out for the year.

Noteboom had to exit the game in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. Los Angeles announced he was doubtful to return with an ankle injury and Noteboom did not play for the rest of the contest.

Alaric Johnson, who began the game at right guard, moved over to left tackle to replace Noteboom. Oday Aboushi came in to play right guard.

With Noteboom’s injury, right tackle Rob Havenstein was the lone remaining starter on Los Angeles’ offensive line playing the game.

A 2018 third-round pick, Noteboom is in his first season as a full-time starter following former left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s retirement.