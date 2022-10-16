Skylar Thompson injures thumb; Teddy Bridgewater now playing

Getty Images

The Dolphins have had no injury luck at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have had concussions that have kept them out this season. Now, rookie Skylar Thompson, who was making his first start, is hurt.

It is the fourth consecutive game the Dolphins have lost their starting quarterback.

Thompson injured his thumb on a third-and-eight throw with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter. The Dolphins report he is questionable to return.

Thompson’s hand hit the helmet of Patrick Jones on his follow through that resulted in an incompletion.

He went to the training room for medical evaluation after the play, holding his bloody thumb in a towel.

Bridgewater, who was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday, now is playing. Bridgewater is the only other quarterback dressed today, with Tagovailoa inactive and not returning to the lineup until next week.

Thompson completed 7 of 13 for 89 yards.