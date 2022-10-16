Steelers end four-game losing streak with 20-18 victory over Bucs

Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky relieved rookie Kenny Pickett with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter and helped the Steelers end a four-game losing streak.

The Steelers upset the Buccaneers 20-18 as Tampa Bay fell into a first-place tie with the Falcons at 3-3. Pittsburgh now is 2-4.

The Bucs outgained the Steelers 304 to 270 yards, but they went 1-for-4 in the red zone. They settled for field goals at the Pittsburgh 12, 9 and 6-yard line.

The Bucs’ only touchdown came with 4:38 remaining on Tom Brady‘s 11-yard pass to Leonard Fournette, but the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete. Tampa Bay figured to get the ball back, but it never saw it again.

Trubisky threw passes of 17 and 26 yards to Chase Claypool on third-and-15 and third-and-11 respectively and ran for a first down on a quarterback sneak second-and-one to end it. The Steelers finished in victory formation with Brady sitting on the bench.

Trubisky recovered an aborted snap by Mason Cole early in the final drive, which set up the first third-and-long play that Claypool converted.

Trubisky went 9-of-12 for 144 yards with a 6-yard touchdown throw to Claypool with 9:55 left in the game. Pickett was 11-of-18 for 67 yards and a 6-yard touchdown throw to Najee Harris.

Claypool finished with seven catches for 96 yards and a score.

Brady was 25-of-40 for 243 yards and a touchdown in a day of frustration. Chris Godwin caught six passes for 95 yards.