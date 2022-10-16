Steelers end four-game losing streak with 20-18 victory over Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Mitch Trubisky relieved rookie Kenny Pickett with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter and helped the Steelers end a four-game losing streak.

The Steelers upset the Buccaneers 20-18 as Tampa Bay fell into a first-place tie with the Falcons at 3-3. Pittsburgh now is 2-4.

The Bucs outgained the Steelers 304 to 270 yards, but they went 1-for-4 in the red zone. They settled for field goals at the Pittsburgh 12, 9 and 6-yard line.

The Bucs’ only touchdown came with 4:38 remaining on Tom Brady‘s 11-yard pass to Leonard Fournette, but the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete. Tampa Bay figured to get the ball back, but it never saw it again.

Trubisky threw passes of 17 and 26 yards to Chase Claypool on third-and-15 and third-and-11 respectively and ran for a first down on a quarterback sneak second-and-one to end it. The Steelers finished in victory formation with Brady sitting on the bench.

Trubisky recovered an aborted snap by Mason Cole early in the final drive, which set up the first third-and-long play that Claypool converted.

Trubisky went 9-of-12 for 144 yards with a 6-yard touchdown throw to Claypool with 9:55 left in the game. Pickett was 11-of-18 for 67 yards and a 6-yard touchdown throw to Najee Harris.

Claypool finished with seven catches for 96 yards and a score.

Brady was 25-of-40 for 243 yards and a touchdown in a day of frustration. Chris Godwin caught six passes for 95 yards.

23 responses to “Steelers end four-game losing streak with 20-18 victory over Bucs

  1. austinspencer says:
    October 13, 2022 at 11:43 am
    Kenny is good for 3 INTs this game. Bucs defense is too good and too fast. Bills and Bucs D both top 5. Good luck rook.

  2. Nice game Tommy 😂😂😂

    That temper tantrum on the sidelines with your teammates… very GOAT like! Lololol

  3. What a fabulous game this was to watch. Most including me had very low expectations for the Steelers I’m sure. The defense played magnificently considering who they had to have in there. It was a total unit effort. The receivers decided to catch the ball today and Claypool had the best game of his life. Najee came through with some clutch runs. Trubisky got the opportunity to redeem himself. Bush actually made a huge play lol. And we beat Brady! It wasn’t perfect but a great great win!

  6. Good confidence win to build off of. Miami next Sunday night will be a good game to tune into.

  7. What a GOAT! Punked by a backup secondary 😂

    Looks good on ya you cheating trash pile.

  8. LOVE TO SEE TB12 GET BEAT!!Great team win by the Steelers!! Love it cry some more Tammy.

  9. This should cement our position as one of the top teams in the league. It’s been hard to hold back after hearing everyone doubt us all year.

  10. Arians quit for a reason, he knew Brady didn’t have much left in the tank. Brady played like he was just trying to survive the game & be able to walk off the field at the end

  11. Trubisky back I hope. Don’t wish the kid to be hurt but come on, Mitch is by far our best chance.

  12. All week long the yahoo know nothings said the Steelers were going to get killed….it just shows they don’t know Tomlin coached teams…or football.

  17. Happy for Mitch. Maybe being benched was the kick in the arse by being benched was what was needed.

  18. evss says:
    October 16, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Trubisky back I hope. Don’t wish the kid to be hurt but come on, Mitch is by far our best chance

    ———-

    No chance. The kid was winning the whole game anyway. And, trubisky is exactly like tomczak. Hood for a game here and there. But not a starter

  20. Skipping Saturday walkthroughs with your team to attend a wedding was inevitably going to be viewed as “The Steelers stink so bad I can beat them even without practicing” no matter how Brady’s people tried to spin it. It’s the type of inconsequential, unintentional, slight that for years Brady has magnified into leverage against opposing teams. I guess he didn’t realize that other teams can work that stuff, too.

  22. Tom Brady:”I don’t think I need to attend the Saturday walk-through to beat the Steelers.” —- Mike Tomlin Steeler Defense: “Not on my watch!”

