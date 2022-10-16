Steelers lead Bucs 10-9 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have only 104 yards, but they lead the Buccaneers 10-9 at halftime.

Rookie Kenny Pickett has outplayed seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, with Brady going only 10-of-21 for 110 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled once, though Chris Godwin recovered the ball.

The Bucs went 0-for-2 in the red zone, with drives ending at the Pittsburgh 12 and 9 as Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 30 and 27 yards. Succop hit a 54-yarder on the final play of the half.

Brady chewed out his offensive line following the team’s third punt of the half.

Pickett is 10-of-15 for 62 yards, and he threw his first career touchdown pass on a 6-yard pass to Najee Harris.

The Steelers had three three-and-outs but put together scoring drives of 66 and 44 yards.

"Steelers lead Bucs 10-9 at halftime

  2. Brady being Brady. Showing up his teammates on national television. He’s not being a leader, he’s acting like a spoiled child.

