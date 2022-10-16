Sunday Night Football: Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles intercepted Cooper Rush three times, ending the Cowboys’ Cinderella story as the clock struck midnight. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions — one after returning from a hand injury — and Darius Slay one as Philadelphia remained undefeated.

The Eagles led 20-0, gave up 17 unanswered points and won 26-17 to move to 6-0. The Cowboys fell to 4-2 and into third place in the NFC East behind the Eagles and the surprising 5-1 Giants.

The Eagles showed the Cowboys how much they miss Dak Prescott, who has not played since fracturing his right thumb in the season opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism last week about the starting quarterback’s return for Week 7.

Rush had not thrown an interception this season before an ugly performance Sunday. He had a passer rating of 1.0 in the first half and finished with a 37.3 rating after going 18-of-38 for 181 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Cowboys outgained the Eagles 315 to 270, doing most of the damage in the third quarter when Dallas outgained Philadelphia 165 to 6.

Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns; A.J. Brown caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown; DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown; and Miles Sanders rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

T.J. Edwards led the Eagles with 14 tackles, and James Bradberry had four pass breakups.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had seven tackles and two pass breakups but no sacks as the Eagles did a good job against him.

A fight broke out with 54 seconds remaining as Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Eagles center Jason Kelce got into it. Officials penalized Odighizuwa 15 yards.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

  3. It would be nice if Philly decided to play Jordan Davis more than 30% of snaps. Amazing how Dallas was able to run the ball with him out of the games. Jonny Gannon is so overrated as a DC.

  4. Dallas made it closer in the 2nd half than it had any right to be. The cowboys found one play that worked (the Bootleg pass to the TE) and used it over an over. I don’t think the Eagles adjusted to it until mid 4th qtr.

    Glad the Eagles got out of the game with the win. Eagles still need to figure out how to come out of half time and score points. 6 games in and they still come out of the locker room flat. Thankfully the Eagles have been king of the 2nd qtr point scoring but you can’t count on that forever.

  6. Demarcus Lawrence – they aint played the Cowboys D yet …

    Uhhhh, yeah….. no problem Demarcus….lol

  8. Doomsday D Lol!!!
    That’s all we heard from cowboys beat writers and fans.
    Back to earth? Whenever they play a quality team they fold. Good news for you guys is that you have a cupcake schedule so you should be ok till you reach playoffs

  10. Cooper turned into a pumpkin. I credit Cooper for playing well in Dak’s absence though.

    I am not buying into the Eagles as SB contenders. The Eagles offense is a copy of the Ravens. But Lamar is better and the league is figuring out how to stop it. Sure, they’ll be in the playoffs. The NFC is not good… but I don’t expect them to be playing on the final Sunday either way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.