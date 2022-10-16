Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn’t miss anything, he had a full week of practice

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady went to New York on Friday night to celebrate Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding and he did not join the team in Pittsburgh for their walkthrough practice on Saturday, but head coach Todd Bowles said the absence wasn’t part of the reason why the Buccaneers lost 20-18 to the Steelers.

Bowles said that Brady’s absence was “absolutely not” a factor on the team’s sluggish play in the red zone and said that his trip to New York did not impact his preparation for the game.

“No, he didn’t miss anything. He had a full week of practice,” Bowles said, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com.

Brady’s absences from the Bucs have been a storyline since his extended break during training camp this summer and any further stumbles on the field will likely raise more questions about whether they’re having more of an impact than Bowles thinks this one did.

  3. How aren’t Brady’s teammates, especially his offensive line, who he was screaming at with his high pitched voice shattering eardrums, fed up with this hypocrite? 2 faced lying clown is all he is. Who would want to be teammates with this guy?

  4. There’s a reason NY fans called him Toilet Bowles.

    Looks like in addition to a new QB after Brady retires (for real this time), Tampa’s gonna be looking for a new Head Coach after the season as well.

  5. I think this could be a rough final year but it doesn’t impact his legacy. More from Peter King later.

  8. Todd is reciting the Chad Powers mantra: “Think fast, Run fast”

    Simply say, “ yes our ancient QB and lack of practice is hurting us”

