Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 on Sunday, losing at Pittsburgh despite being nearly double-digit favorites. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady assessed the outcome.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady told reporters. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

During the first half of the game, Brady was seen (and heard) yelling at his offensive linemen.

On Saturday, Brady missed both a walk-through practice and meetings before the team traveled to Pittsburgh. It’s a non-issue if the Bucs win. It’s a potential problem if they don’t. And they didn’t.

Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown for the game. He was sacked twice.

The Buccaneers find themselves tied with the Falcons for first place in the NFC South. Both teams are 3-3.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”

  1. Tom’s got to much going on in his life . Hanging out with Patriots players and Bob Kraft at a wedding on Friday and Saturday in NY is a good start – It starts with you so buy the mirror

  2. Tommy is checked out and has to deal with an angry wife while Bowles isn’t even a fraction of the head coach that Arians was.

  3. “We”? “We” didn’t blow off a walk through only you did that you arrogant turd.

  4. Not gonna lie, I would love for Brady’s last year…the one he came out of retirement for…to just suck.

  7. Will say this until the end of time. There isn’t a more overrated fluke everything breaking right to even get in the situation athlete who has ever lived. This guy is a mediocre athlete and relies on refs and goodell to save him.

  8. Who missed the walk through? Your play reflected it. Your team showed up and did everything they could. You on the other hand did not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.