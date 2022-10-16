Troy Vincent will discuss roughing the passer penalties on ESPN this morning

Getty Images

Once upon a time, and not that long ago, the NFL embraced transparency and candor when it comes to controversial officiating calls, with Mike Pereira and then Dean Blandino communicating the league’s position effectively and persuasively. In recent years, however, the league has not provided such accountability or clarity to the media and, in turn, the fans.

That’s changing, at least for today. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent will appear at 10:40 a.m. ET on ESPN’s Sunday pregame show, specifically to discuss the recent controversies regarding roughing the passer.

It’s great that Vincent is doing it. It will be even better if his comments help provide greater understanding as to where the balance is between proper officiating and, as Marv Levy once used the phrase, being an “over-officious jerk.”

In recent days, the league has been all over the place on this issue. Last Sunday, referee Jerome Boger flagged Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for a potentially game-altering roughing penalty. Boger explained the call to a pool reporter, but the league said nothing about whether the call was right or wrong. On Monday, referee Carl Cheffers flagged Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing, sparking an even bigger outcry — because it happened during a standalone, prime-time game. Cheffers, after the game, answered questions from a pool reporter. The league once again said nothing.

Later in the week, the league reportedly sent a video to all teams in which NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell defended the hard-to-defend call against Jones, but inexplicably ignored the penalty called on Jarrett. Then, the league fined neither player, undermining Fewell’s explanation as to the Jones penalty and further highlighting the fact that Boger may have changed the outcome of the Falcons-Buccaneers game by throwing a flag when he shouldn’t have thrown a flag.

Where will it go from here? The easiest solution would be to add, as we’ve argued time and again, a member to each officiating crew and put that person in a booth with every available camera angle. That person (sky judge or booth umpire or whatever they choose to call it) would be able to work directly with the referee to help ensure that, for example, roughing the passer is called only when roughing the passer happens.

Replay review is a different question. This suggestion centers on real-time assistance of the referee by another person who is a member of the officiating crew, and who can talk directly to the referee to make sure the right call has been made.

Something needs to happen, because the right calls aren’t being made. With gambling on the games now legal in most states, the league needs to devote more effort to ensure that the right calls are being made.

It also would be helpful, frankly, if the league were more willing and able to send a clear and direct message to everyone when mistakes are made. Or, at a minimum, to explain that the express direction that roughing should be called “when in doubt” leads to mistakes that the league necessarily welcomes, in the name of protecting the game’s quarterbacks.