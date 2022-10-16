Tyreek Hill is first player to have three games of 10 catches and 150 yards in first six

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 Vikings at Dolphins
Getty Images

Although the Dolphins have lost three in a row. the Tyreek Hill trade has been a winner for them.

With 12 receptions for 177 yards on Sunday, Hill became the first player in league history to register three games with 10 catches and 150 yards in the first six games of the season.

Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards in Week Two, and 10 catches for 160 yards in Week Four. He now has eight career games with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards. That’s the most ever for any player in his first seven seasons, passing Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they’re 1-2 in the games in which Hill racked up at least 10 catches and 150 yards receiving. They host the Steelers never Sunday night on NBC.

  1. So, Hill is getting his money and his numbers while the team has lost 3 in a row.
    We’re going to soon find out how much he really cares about winning.

