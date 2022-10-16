Vikings have 100 yards but lead Dolphins 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins have lost their starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive game. Teddy Bridgewater now is playing in place of rookie Skylar Thompson, who made his first career start Sunday.

Thompson didn’t last long, injuring his right thumb on a third-and-eight throw with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter. The Dolphins report he is questionable to return.

Thompson’s hand hit the helmet of Patrick Jones on his follow through that resulted in an incompletion.

Bridgewater, who just cleared concussion protocol, threw an interception to Harrison Smith with 18 seconds remaining in the first half, which led to a 34-yard field goal by Greg Joseph on the final play of the half.

The Vikings lead 10-3 at the half despite only 100 yards of offense.

Bridgewater is only 3-of-8 for 50 yards after Thompson went 7-of-13 for 89 yards. Jaylen Waddle has four receptions for 66 yards and Tyreek Hill three for 30.

Kirk Cousins is 10-of-16 for 100 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard pass to Irv Smith. Justin Jefferson has three catches for 58 yards.

The Dolphins had seven penalties for 62 yards in the first half.