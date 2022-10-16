Vikings move to 5-1 with 24-16 win over Dolphins

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins
The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game to move to 5-1 on the season. They led 10-3 at halftime and by the same score entering the fourth quarter.

But the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while getting two takeaways from the Dolphins in the final period.

Minnesota won 24-16 after the Dolphins got a touchdown with 1:24 remaining. Miami fell to 3-3.

Camryn Bynum recovered the onside kick with 1:23 left to secure the win for the Vikings.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a two-score lead with 3:15 remaining following Jaylen Waddle‘s fumble.

Waddle caught a 14-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to the Minnesota 28 when, while trying to make more of it, lost control of the ball. Bynum recovered for the Vikings.

Two plays later, Cook was in the end zone.

The Dolphins outgained the Vikings 458 yards to 234, but Miami had three turnovers and 10 penalties for 97 yards.

The Dolphins lost rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first half after Thompson injured his thumb. It is the fourth consecutive game Miami has lost its starting quarterback.

Bridgewater went 23-of-34 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 177 yards and Waddle caught six for 129. It wasn’t enough.

Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, with Justin Jefferson catching six for 107.

  2. I knew this day was coming, but I thought it was going to after Aaron Rodgers retired. The Vikings are going to own our division for a long, long time.

  3. Winning ugly is still winning. Life is always better on the west side of the St. Croix river.

  4. I just can’t be excited about this team despite its good record. They have had more luck on their side this year than the last 30 years combined. A good team will destroy us like Philly did. The offense is good for 1 quarter and awful for 3 quarters. The defense cannot stop anybody with 3rd and 25. I would never punt against our defense. Struggled to stop a dolphins team without it’s starting QB and starting tackles. I know a win is a win but you just know it’s false advertising

  5. Miami. . . Miami. . . You’re going the wrong way! Hey, where you going?
    Coach Pretty Boy is gonna need that wheelbarrow for all of his losses.
    Where’d all the fans go?

  7. I know Miami had QB issues coming into today but they’ve got nobody to blame but themselves with starting with the owner Ross, GM Grier & HC McDaniel. They refused to address OL & Defense needs in the off-season.
    Tua is one hit away from permanent IR with Bridgewater not fit to even hold a clipboard.
    Fin fans better hope Thompson pans out!

  15. Guess the Vikings got lucky again and the awesome Packers just had another off week. Wonder if the power rankings will have the Packers ahead of the Vikings once again?

