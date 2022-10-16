Vikings overcame a hot and sunny sideline on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins have made the most of a home-field advantage that has the opponent feeling like there’s home cooking and that they are the meal.

For games starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Miami sideline at Hard Rock Stadium stays in the shade. The visiting team remains in the sun. At one point on Sunday, Fox showed side-by-side thermometers. On Miami’s sideline, it was 90 degrees. On Minnesota’s sideline, it was approaching 120.

It didn’t keep Minnesota from winning, 24-16. After the game,. linebacker Za'Darius Smith told PFT by phone that the heat affected them “a little bit.”

“I feel like we prepared the right way inside our facility,” Smith said, “and I think Coach [Kevin O’Connell] turned the heat for us. We had to practice that up under there.”

The reward is that the Vikings get to go home to place where it’s much colder.

“We’re going back up north,” Smith said. “It was snowing two days ago. We just got used to the cold then we had to come back down to Miami. It was completely different.”

It’s also completely different for the Vikings this year. They’re 5-1, and they’re winning close games. They now get to enjoy their bye week before facing the Cardinals and Commanders. There’s a chance the Vikings will be 7-1 when they to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Where it won’t be 120 degrees on either sideline.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Vikings overcame a hot and sunny sideline on Sunday

  1. Let’s see here – 7th Rd Rookie starting & their backup that isn’t fit to hold a clipboard on the sideline + an atrocious OL missing a few mediocre linemen and not to mention a defense that with ALL it’s pieces in place would STILL leave a lot to be desired. Yeap just about sums Miami up!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.