Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season.

Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.

Rodgers said he and General Manager Brian Gutekunst “have had a number of conversations” that have involved making moves ahead of the trade deadline and that he trusts the team will do something if the right situation emerges in the next few weeks.

“There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

The Packers signed Rodgers to a new contract this offseason because they believe his presence gives them their best chance to win games. That hasn’t been the case so far this season, but the trade deadline could provide a chance to make a move that changes their fortunes in the second half of the season.