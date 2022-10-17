Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

October 17, 2022
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season.

Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.

Rodgers said he and General Manager Brian Gutekunst “have had a number of conversations” that have involved making moves ahead of the trade deadline and that he trusts the team will do something if the right situation emerges in the next few weeks.

“There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

The Packers signed Rodgers to a new contract this offseason because they believe his presence gives them their best chance to win games. That hasn’t been the case so far this season, but the trade deadline could provide a chance to make a move that changes their fortunes in the second half of the season.

15 responses to "Aaron Rodgers: If there's a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

  1. would be hilarious if they trade rodgers instead. im sure aaron wants to play for a contender.

  2. They have the cap room to make a move.

    But what available WR could come in and flip this script?

  3. If the Packers organization had any sense they’d trade Rodgers & his bloated ego to a team like the Texans for whatever they’d offer!

  5. You’re right Rodgers. They should be in the mix for a trade opportunity. Maybe the Packers can get a couple second round picks if they trade you.

  6. The best part of waking up on Monday morning is
    knowing that the two biggest Diva’s both lose on Sunday.
    Rodgers/Brady

  7. I dunno, Aaron. It may be difficult finding someone willing to give up a player or players to help the offense andtake on your contract.

  9. After paying Rodgers a Kings ransom, they have the Cap room?
    Seems to me ownership and Management are not aliged on their goals.

    “Ownership”, being the WI Packer fans want a winner and “Management” wants profit margin.
    Therein lies the issue…..asid from the fact that Rodgers would be lucky to get along with Mother Theresa, Ghandi and Buddha, let alone mere mortals

  10. “Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect to be in the mix”

    Fixed.

  12. ….and people still mention you in the same breath as The True GOAT….

    U know, The Guy that made Chris Hogan an all pro.

  13. Rodgers knows gutekunst believes that same thing because rodgers told gutekunst what to believe

  15. They’re making this all about the receivers and it simply is NOT. Rodgers is off as well.
    Missing that OC from last year, I suspect. More than Davante, I assure you.

