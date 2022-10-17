Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston would have been limited in practice Monday

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t hold a practice on Monday, but they play the Cardinals on Thursday so they had to turn in an estimated practice report and it showed both of their quarterbacks would have been limited participants.

Jameis Winston has missed the last three games with a back injury, so his presence on the report was no surprise. Andy Dalton also being listed with a back injury is more of a surprise and the next couple of days will show whether it’s a major concern for the Saints.

Head coach Dennis Allen didn’t say on Sunday who will start if both quarterbacks are deemed healthy enough to play.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), and Keith Kirkwood (ankle) would not have practiced on Monday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (chest), and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were also listed as non-participants.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), safety Marcus Maye (rib), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (hip), and defensive end Payton Turner joined the two quarterbacks in the limited category.