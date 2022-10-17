Arthur Smith: Our guys really believe in Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota is experiencing a career resurgence with the 3-3 Falcons.

The quarterback’s season-high in passing yards is 229, which came in the Week Three victory over the Seahawks. But Mariota was efficient as can be during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns. He also put up 50 yards rushing with a TD on six carries.

His only incompletion came in the fourth quarter. The Falcons didn’t throw another pass after it to close out the game.

“We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus certainly was,” head coach Arthur Smith said in his postgame press conference. “Made a lot of really good plays. And credit to our O-line, too, because he was able to progress on a couple of plays and made some really big throws for us and made some huge plays with his legs, too.

“It certainly helps us. It certainly helps us stay on track and efficient. Can’t say enough good things about Marcus the way he’s leading this football team.”

Smith later added that Mariota’s leadership style is genuine, which helps everyone around him.

“His guys believe in him, and those are things you can’t put in a stats sheet,” Smith said. “I just watch the way these guys played. He didn’t play for two-and-a-half years, so it took a couple of games. He learned some things, a little rusty here and there. But I feel like every game he’s getting more comfortable.

“Certainly, can make you defend a lot of things every snap. Whether we’re doing it or not, or giving you the illusion of doing it, he can put stress on people pre-snap. And our guys really believe in him. I think he’s a very accurate quarterback. I think you saw that today.”

The Falcons are currently tied with the Buccaneers atop the NFC South at 3-3, though Tampa Bay currently holds the tiebreaker via a head-to-head victory. But if Mariota continues to play efficiently, Atlanta could emerge as a contender in the NFC.