Bill Belichick on Mac Jones: We’ll continue to evaluate him, see how he’s doing physically

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 17, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
The Patriots are now 3-3, having won their last two games with rookie Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback for the injured Mac Jones.

But every time head coach Bill Belichick has been asked about Jones remaining New England’s QB1 when he’s healthy, Belichick has deflected the question.

Belichick did so again during his Monday morning video conference with reporters.

“Well, we’ll see how that process is,” Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Mac still wasn’t able to play yesterday, so we’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”

Zappe has performed admirably in Jones and Brian Hoyer‘s absence. The fourth-round pick has completed 73 percent of his passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, good for a passer rating of 111.4.

That dwarfs the 76.2 passer rating Jones had in his three starts so far this season. But the Patriots were also playing the Dolphins, Steelers, and Ravens in the first three weeks of the season. Zappe came in for Hoyer during the loss to the Packers and has since faced lackluster defenses from Detroit and Cleveland.

Whether a motivation tactic from Belichick or something more, the head coach has made no guarantees about the QB position — other than saying Jones isn’t currently healthy. But it’s still fairly hard to see Zappe keeping Jones sidelined when last year’s No. 15 overall pick is 100 percent.

The Patriots play the Bears next Monday night.

7 responses to “Bill Belichick on Mac Jones: We’ll continue to evaluate him, see how he’s doing physically

  2. Which is the next GOAT delusional Pats fans?
    First, it was 2.0 with Stidham, then Mac was taking over the world…GOAT 2.1 to the bench…
    Now we assume Zappe is the next GOAT?
    LOL.

  4. Hey Zappe-heads. Did you see Cooper Rush last night? This guy was supposed to be in a “QB controversy” with Dak. This morning…nah.

    That’s a preview of what your boy will look like the first time he plays a good team that game plans for him.

    I have nothing against this kid. But nothing about him should tell anyone that Jones should be benched right away.

  6. Jones is already a backup in his second season. Work on his HOF bust might be permanently halted.

  7. in all fairness Mac played against a healthy a healthy Dolphins and Ravens Defense – he won the game in Pittsburgh – I think he would have performed equally as well against the Packers, Lions and Browns. He is smart with the ball and has a better arm – when he is close to 100% he’s playing – no knock on Zappe – Bailey is doing a great job

