Calais Campbell: We’re not hitting the panic button

Getty Images

The Ravens have had issues hanging onto leads this season.

They have held double-digit leads over their opponents in all six weeks of the regular season, but Sunday’s loss to the Giants dropped them to 3-3 on the year. They led 20-10 in the fourth quarter after Mark Andrews scored a touchdown, but two late turnovers helped the Giants come back to win the game.

Watching big leads evaporate is a cause for frustration. Defensive end Calais Campbell vows that it won’t lead the team to panic.

“We’ve made some mistakes, let some ballgames slip away,” Campbell said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “But we can use it as fuel to get better, to keep fighting, to not relax and to find a way to improve. Or we can just let it eat at you and make more mistakes. I think it’s kind of just one of those places where it’s still early in the season. We’re not going to hit the panic button.”

The Ravens’ habit of blowing leads have made their games entertaining through the first six weeks of the season. They play the Browns next Sunday and then have the Buccaneers on Thursday in Week Eight, so they’ll have a couple of chances to show that they’re able to hold onto a lead in quick succession.