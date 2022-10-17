Cameron Brate has sprained neck

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate returned to Tampa with his teammates Sunday night after evaluation at a Pittsburgh hospital.

Brate, who was just returning from a concussion, now has a neck injury.

“He has a sprained neck,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “He has all his extremities moving well and he’s resting. That’s been the extent of it. Everything else has came out negative.”

Considering how scary the situation appeared after Myles Jack tackled Brate, Bowles said everything “came out great.” Brate passed all neurological tests.

The Bucs have veteran Kyle Rudolph, a healthy scratch for four of the team’s six games, and rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft at the position. Rob Gronkowski remains a free agent after retiring in the offseason, and Tom Brady surely could use his long-time security blanket.