Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals.

Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.

Getting Hopkins back is just one of several big changes to the receiving corps in Arizona this week. The Cardinals also made a trade with the Panthers to secure the services of Robby Anderson and word is that Hollywood Brown could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Ammendola filled in for Matt Prater the last two weeks. He missed a field goal that would have tied the Eagles at the end of the fourth quarter in Week Five and missed an extra point on Sunday.