Commanders: Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery for fractured finger

The Commanders have confirmed the earlier report of quarterback Carson Wentz‘s surgery for a fractured finger with a statement released on Monday evening.

“QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand this past Thursday night in Chicago,” the statement reads. “He underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Job Surgery Center. He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery.”

While the Commanders did not put out a timetable for Wentz’s return, NFL Media reported the quarterback will be out for four-to-six weeks.

With Wentz out, backup Taylor Heinicke is likely in line to start. He took over as the team’s quarterback last season after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down, starting 15 games. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Heinicke has not made an appearance so far in 2022. Wentz finished last Thursday’s 12-7 victory 12-of-22 passing for 99 yards.

In six starts for Washington this year, Wentz has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also been sacked a league-high 23 times.

The Commanders also have rookie quarterback Sam Howell on the 53-man roster. He was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina.