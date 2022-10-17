D.C. Attorney General plans to take action against Daniel Snyder, Commanders

Getty Images

As reported last night on NBC’s Football Night in America, there’s “no doubt” that the controversy engulfing Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will be discussed during the “owners-only” session at Tuesday’s quarterly league meeting. The D.C. Attorney General has given them something to talk about.

Via the Washington Post, Karl Racine’s office has “nearly completed” its investigation of the team and Snyder. Racine is planning to take further action in the case. Per the report, the D.C. Attorney General is “moving full steam ahead.”

“Dan Snyder, the Commanders, and the NFL will soon face accountability for their actions and flagrant misstatements,” an unnamed source told the Post. “Snyder will no longer be able to dodge subpoenas or avoid testifying or answering questions.”

Attorney Lisa Banks, whose office represents more than 40 former Commanders employees, told the Post that “many” of her clients participated in the investigation.

“We eagerly await next steps from the D.C. Attorney General,” Banks said, “hopefully he will succeed where the NFL has failed in ensuring accountability for two decades of sexual misconduct.”

Racine’s office reportedly has reviewed “tens of thousands of documents produced by the Commanders and the NFL.” The lawyers also have inverviewed witnesses, including former cheerleaders and team executives.

The issues surrounding Snyder bubbled up on Thursday, when ESPN reported that Snyder believes he has “dirt” on other owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell, which insulates Snyder from aggressive action. Snyder continues to not be on the official agenda. Last night, we reported unequivocally that a discussion will happen when the owners meet without other team representatives present.

While no action is expected any time soon, one of the various pending investigations could produce sufficient factual disclosures to spark the kind of public push that makes it easier to push Snyder out. Of course, this assumes that anything would ever make Snyder leave. He’ll quite possible dig in his heels for as long as he can.