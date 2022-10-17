Dak Prescott will receive medical clearance this week

Getty Images

Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott said Sunday that he expects to return to the lineup in Week 7. Executive vice president Stephen Jones tempered that in his regular radio appearance Monday.

But coach Mike McCarthy delivered good news at his press conference Monday afternoon.

“Dak is going to be cleared here officially,” McCarthy said, via video from the team. “The expectation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow. Then, he’ll be returning to practice on Wednesday.”

Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12 after fracturing it in the season opener. He practiced some last week, had a questionable designation for the game though he ultimately was inactive and threw during a pregame session Sunday night.

He appears ready to return to game action, but McCarthy isn’t ready to declare Prescott the starter for this week.

“The final threshold is always you have return to play, but then there’s the timing,” McCarthy said. “You’ve got to get the timing. That’s for any position. When you look at players who return to play, they’re cleared medically to play, but if you don’t just totally feel the timing is quite there, they may need another week. That’s why if you look at the regimentation of how we’ve been bringing Dak back, obviously we’ve been following the medical process of it, but we’ve been trying to do as much throwing, particularly the routes on air, the individual route running, as much as we can.

“I think we’ve checked the boxes. He’s got a [throwing] plan for tomorrow. Just a number of throws tomorrow, and then we’ll spin that into a full throwing load on Wednesday.”

McCarthy said if Prescott goes this week, the quarterback “needs to play his game.”