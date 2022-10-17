DeSean Jackson to visit Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson said recently that he wants to play for the Eagles or Packers, but he’s considering another team.

Jackson will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old Jackson played half of last season for the Rams and half for the Ravens. He finished 2021 with 20 catches for 454 yards — a career-high average of 22.7 yards per catch, which suggests he hasn’t lost his speed.

Jackson has also played for Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay in his 14-year NFL career. And now the Ravens may give him a shot to play in his 15th season.

  2. He still gets open and if you have a QB that can chuck it 50yds with accuracy he can get you one home run play in a game. Lamar is not really that guy. Buffalo, either LA team, and Philly would be better?

