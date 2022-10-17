DeSean Jackson to visit Ravens

Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson said recently that he wants to play for the Eagles or Packers, but he’s considering another team.

Jackson will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old Jackson played half of last season for the Rams and half for the Ravens. He finished 2021 with 20 catches for 454 yards — a career-high average of 22.7 yards per catch, which suggests he hasn’t lost his speed.

Jackson has also played for Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay in his 14-year NFL career. And now the Ravens may give him a shot to play in his 15th season.