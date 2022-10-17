Elijah Moore: I don’t understand lack of targets

Getty Images

The Jets are riding a three-game winning streak after taking down the Packers at Lambeau Field, but it isn’t all smiles for every member of the team right now.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was not targeted for any passes in the 27-10 win over Green Bay. He had one catch in Week Five and shared some frustration about his role on social media in response to a tweet about his lack of targets.

“If I say what I really wanna say . . . I’ll be the selfish guy . . . we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bitter sweet for me but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

Moore followed up to say that everyone “rocking out” needs to keep doing so because it is leading to wins, but it is safe to say that Moore hopes to be doing more rocking in the weeks to come.