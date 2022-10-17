Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Posted by Charean Williams on October 17, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m.

Authorities ruled his death a homicide.

It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they also have not announced a possible motive for the shooting.

The Jaguars signed him as a college free agent out of Langston University in 2012. He also spent time with the Giants and Packers. Though he never played in a regular-season game, Dennard was on the practice squads of the Jaguars and Packers.

1 responses to "Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

