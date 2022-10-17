Jalen Hurts: You want to put teams away

Getty Images

The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Sunday night’s 26-17 win over the Cowboys kept the Eagles as the league’s only unbeaten team, but it did feature a 17-point run by the Cowboys that turned a blowout into a close game. According to quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles didn’t panic when the Cowboys came storming back in the second half because they channelled a message from Michael Jordan when things started to go against them.

“Most definitely,” Hurts said. “I think about Michael Jordan when he said “Put them away, MJ.” You want to put them away. You want to put them away. You don’t want to give them an opportunity to make it a close game or get an opportunity to have the ball in their hands. And that’s the mentality we have. There’s different ways to do that. You can be aggressive, throw the ball, you can run the ball, whatever it is. But you have to be able to do it efficiently. And I feel like we’ve done that throughout games sometimes and I feel like we haven’t at times. But it’s always been enough. When the standard hasn’t been met, you know, I’m not satisfied with it, you know what I mean. So it’s a lot to learn from that and we will just continue to excel in that area.”

The Eagles have found the right formula to get a win every week and they stand alone at the top of the NFC as a result. Staying the course will not be a simple task, but Hurts and the rest of the team have shown that they aren’t going to fold when they take a punch like the Cowboys offered them on Sunday night.