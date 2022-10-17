James Conner, Rodney Hudson among Cardinals listed as non-participants Monday

Getty Images

The Cardinals did not practice Monday, but they had to produce an estimated practice report because they play the Saints on Thursday night.

The team lists eight players as out of practice and four others with limited designations.

Running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) both were listed as out of practice. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Williams likely won’t play, but he called Conner day to day.

Receiver Marquise Brown (foot), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee), kicker Matt Prater (right hip), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (knee) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) also were given DNP designations.

Pugh will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and Brown is out “indefinitely.”

Kingsbury said it “will be close” on Hudson getting back in the lineup Thursday.

The Cardinals list running Eno Benjamin (foot), linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), defensive lineman Michael Dogbe (elbow) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) as limited.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (hand) was estimated as a full participant.